Oklahoma launches DOGE-OK transparency website

By: News On 6

Oklahoma's state government has launched a new website to track efforts to reduce government waste as a part of the DOGE-OK initiative. The initiative is inspired by strategies employed by Elon Musk in his efforts to reduce government spending.

The website highlights $800,000 in savings from measures like switching to LED lighting and implementing software that will automate audits.

"Transparency and accountability are key to making Oklahoma a Top Ten state," Governor Stitt said in a quote found on the new website. "With the launch of DOGE-OK, we're giving Oklahomans a clearer picture of how their government operates."

DOGE-OK's new accountability website can be found here.