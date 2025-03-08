Oklahoma woman advocates to better protect survivors of domestic abuse

Kathryn Starnes, an activist from Tulsa, is pushing for better legal protections for survivors of abuse in Oklahoma.

Kathryn Starnes, an activist from Tulsa, is pushing for better legal protections for survivors of abuse in Oklahoma. Domestic violence is an endemic, with the state ranking second in the nation for women killed by men.

Starnes endured years of abuse and considers herself lucky to be alive.

Starnes is angry that her abuser was only given 10 years of probation after violating the protective order against him.

"They said, unfortunately, if he does do something violent, or god forbid, he kills you, you know we can definitely punish him a lot harsher," Starnes said. "I said, 'so you want me to call you when I'm dead?'"

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office reports that 51% of women and 46% of men in the state experience abuse at the hands of their partner.

