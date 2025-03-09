3 additional suspects in custody in connection to Osage County homicide

The Osage County Sheriff's Office says three additional suspects are in custody in connection to a Saturday homicide near Pawhuska.

Authorities said Caleb Andrews, also known as "Laylo," was arrested after being located in Pawnee.

On Sunday, OCSO said Allen Brown from Ponca City, Charli Alexander from Pawnee, and Owen Ewing from Blackwell were taken into custody Saturday afternoon. They were all taken to Osage County Jail, currently accused of accessory to murder.

Deputies responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting at Bluestem Lake, where a juvenile birthday party with alcohol present ended in the death of a 19-year-old.

Investigators say the case is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information, photos, or videos is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 918-287-3131.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.