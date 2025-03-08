Could Medicaid face cuts? What Oklahomans should know:

No reductions to Medicaid have been announced, but concerns remain about potential impacts on millions of Americans who rely on the program.

By: News On 6

As Congress debates a new federal budget, Republicans are proposing $2 trillion in long-term spending cuts. While no reductions to Medicaid have been announced, concerns remain about potential impacts on millions of Americans who rely on the program.

Medicaid supports families, children, and seniors, with 60% of nursing home residents and seven million Americans over 65 using the program. In Oklahoma, SoonerCare provides Medicaid coverage for eligible residents.

CBS Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger advises individuals to explore workplace health plans, marketplace options, and Medicare for those 65 and older as precautionary steps.

For now, Medicaid remains untouched, but officials are monitoring the situation closely.