Medical Minute: Raising resourceful kids for a stronger future

By: News On 6

-

In today’s fast-paced world, teaching kids resourcefulness is key to their independence and adaptability. Eleven-year-old Kai Swanson is learning this through biking, and his sister is embracing eco-friendly habits.

Their father believes in leading by example, and social psychologist Kristen Moore agrees.

"It's not your lectures, but what you do," Moore said. "Recycling, turning off lights, all of these habits shape their approach to life."

Experts recommend coaching rather than controlling. Strategies include supporting their children as they struggle and encouraging mindful choices like sustainable shopping.

Simple phrases like "practice makes perfect" can also boost perserverence.

By modelling resourcefulness, parents can equip their children with the skills needed for lifelong success.