Golden Eagles move on to the Summit League championship after defeating Kansas City

The ORU women are headed to the Summit league title game for the first time since 2009-10

By: Ravin Ray

-

The Oral Roberts women's basketball team advanced to the Summit League championship after defeating Kansas City in the semifinals, 95-73.

The victory marks the most wins in a season since 1982-83 when the Golden Eagles went 26-1.

They will face South Dakota State who is on an 18-game win streak and ranked 25th nationally.

The game will be played on March 9th at 3:00 p.m.

How they got here:

Oral Roberts received a first-round bye in the Summit League Tournament after finishing second in the conference standings.

The Golden Eagles appeared in the quarterfinals and faced South Dakota and came away with a 20-point victory, 70-50.

The win was also their fourth-consecutive opening-round game in the Summit League Tournament.

What's at stake Sunday:

An upset by ORU over SDSU would guarantee them a spot in the NCAA Tournament and would be the first championship by the women's program since 2007-08.