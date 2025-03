Broken Arrow's newest class of police recruits trained this weekend on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow's newest class of police recruits trained this weekend on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

The Broken Arrow Police Department shared photos from the training on social media. They say this training prepares police recruits for situations they could encounter while on the job.

This was the final training session for the recruits, and they are scheduled to graduate next Friday.