2 killed, suspect injured in Muskogee officer-involved shooting; No officers injured

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Muskogee County Saturday night. Lighthorse Police shot the suspect during a chase, after officers say that the suspect shot at officers.
Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Aaron Bogar.
According to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, Bogar is accused of shooting two women at a recycling business in Oktaha. One of the women died, while the other was treated for her injuries and released.
Image Provided By: Muskogee Co. Sheriff's Office
Police say Bogar was then involved in another shooting in Muskogee near 24th Street and Topeka Avenue before fleeing from officers. The victim died early Sunday morning as a result of the injuries sustained in the shooting.
Authorities said the chase ended with the Bogar firing shots at Lighthorse police, who returned fire, shooting him.
Bogar was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.
