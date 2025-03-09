OSU's seniors end regular season in style

Most of the Cowboy seniors haven’t spent a lot of time in Stillwater, but their last memories made in Gallagher-Iba will stay with them forever. Their fingerprints are all over OSU’s 78-67 win over Cincinnati.

By: John Holcomb

Most of the Cowboy seniors haven’t spent a lot of time in Stillwater, but their last memories made in Gallagher-Iba will stay with them forever. Their fingerprints are all over OSU’s 78-67 win over Cincinnati.

THE FIRST 10

Former Booker T Washington star Bryce Thompson scored the Cowboys’ first ten points of the game, stabilizing things while the defense was finding its footing. Thompson would finish with 16.

THE FIRST TIME

Senior center Abou Ousmane led OSU with 24. It’s the first time Ousmane’s mother had watched him play in person in college. The Brooklyn native outdueled Cincinnati 7-footer Aziz Bandaogo and came up with a critical steal and layup late as the Bearcats were threatening to take the lead.

THE FIRST (AND LAST) BASKET

Yukon native Kirk Cole came on in the final seconds and scored his first points of the season on a driving layup. It was also the final basket of the game.

ALL BUT EIGHT

The Cowboys seniors combined to score 70 of OSU’s 78 points in the victory.

Now it’s off to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. The Cowboys will play the first game on Tuesday at 11:30 am.