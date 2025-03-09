OSU Cowgirls fall in overtime to Baylor in the Big 12 semifinal game Saturday night

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls fell to the Baylor Bears 84-74 in an overtime thriller in the Big 12 semifinals.

By: Ravin Ray

-

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls fell in the semifinals of the Big 12 women's basketball tournament Saturday night.

The game went to overtime, where the Bears outlasted the Cowgirls, 84-74.

The exact opposite of last night’s performance happened for OSU today. Where they relied on free throws to seal the win against Tech is where they fall in today’s going 12-18 from the line. Foul trouble was also an issue with Ténin Magassa fouling out early in the 4th and Stailee Heard in overtime. Overall, it was Bears forward Aaronette Vonleh, with a career-high 37 points, who sealed the win.

OSU head coach Jacie Hoyt said, "We didn't have an answer for her. The answer to her was on the bench. The answer was Ténin Magassa, who got to play 17 minutes today. That was just a tough go for us."

Anna Gret Asi added, "This one just hurts a little bit more because it was like, probably one of the biggest games of our season."

The Cowgirls run for a Big 12 title may be over, but the season doesn’t end in Kansas City. Still an almost guaranteed chance to get an at-large bid next week on Selection Sunday.