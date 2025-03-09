Medical Minute: What can 'active hope' do for your children?

Children today face increasing stress from school, social media, and even natural disasters, but experts say parents can help by practicing "active hope."

Sunday, March 9th 2025, 8:27 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Children today face increasing stress from school, social media, and even natural disasters, but experts say parents can help by practicing "active hope."

Georgetown University psychologist Rachel Barr encourages parents to focus on what can be done rather than dwelling on fears. "Being future-focused and thinking, 'What can we do?' rather than what we can't do," Barr said.

Simple steps like pausing to take deep breaths, discussing challenges, and breaking problems into smaller, manageable actions can help ease anxiety. McCall Booth, who once worried about the environment, said these strategies led her to study science instead of feeling overwhelmed.

Barr warns against false hope, urging parents to acknowledge challenges while empowering children to take action.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 9th, 2025

November 14th, 2022

July 19th, 2022

June 13th, 2022

Top Headlines

March 11th, 2025

March 10th, 2025

March 10th, 2025

March 10th, 2025