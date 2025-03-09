Pryor Creek police arrest repeat DUI offender for wrong-way driving

Sunday, March 9th 2025, 9:15 am
Pryor Creek police arrested a suspected drunk driver overnight after he was caught driving the wrong way on Highway 20.
Officers say Louis Tomas was spotted traveling east in the westbound lanes before being pulled over. Police suspected he was under the influence and found an open container in his vehicle.
Due to a previous DUI arrest in July, Tomas was booked into the Mayes County Jail on a felony DUI charge. Authorities continue to emphasize the dangers of impaired driving.
