Protestors rally outside Tesla dealership in Tulsa over federal job cuts

By: News On 6

A small group of protesters gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Tulsa on Saturday, opposing Elon Musk’s involvement in recent federal workforce cuts.

Demonstrators rallied peacefully near 61st Street and 129th East Avenue as part of the broader "Tesla Takedown" movement, encouraging shareholders to sell Tesla stock and owners to boycott the brand.

While the Tulsa protest remained peaceful, other cities have experienced violent incidents at Tesla dealerships and charging stations, including shootings and arson. Authorities are monitoring the situation as tensions continue to rise.