Owasso nonprofit hosts dress resale event to provide academic scholarships

Bailey Education Foundation in Owasso is helping people find affordable dresses for any occasion through its dress resale event.

Sunday, March 9th 2025, 10:12 pm

By: Eden Jones


Bailey Education Foundation (BEF) in Owasso is helping people find affordable dresses for any occasion through its dress resale event.

Resale Event

The Bailey Education Foundation hosts a dress resale event that offers a wide range of donated dresses for proms, weddings, parties and more. With over 600 available, there's something for everyone, and each dress is just $30, no matter its value.

Creating Confidence

BEF Director Amanda Underwood says it's also about making the women feel confident and beautiful.

“Just the smile, and you can automatically see how good they feel and their confidence,” she said. 

Making an Impact

The BEF dress resale event helps support those looking to pursue a science, health, or medical career through its proceeds. Thanks to the resale, shoppers know they'll be making a fashion statement and making an impact.

For more on the Bailey Education Foundation, click here. Serving Non-Profit Organizations - Bailey Education Foundation
Eden Jones started as a Multimedia Journalist for News On 6 in June 2023. She came to Tulsa after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media. 

