Four arrested in connection with Osage County homicide

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a weekend homicide at Bluestem Lake in Osage County near Pawhuska. Deputies asking people for information and say there could be additional arrests.

Sunday, March 9th 2025, 10:11 pm

By: Kaitlyn Deggs


PAWHUSKA, Okla. -

Osage County deputies have now arrested four people in connection with a homicide at Bluestem Lake near Pawhuska.

The Osage County Sheriff says the shooting happened at a birthday party.

LATEST FROM INVESTIGATORS

Bart Perrier, the Sheriff, says deputies are continuing to interview dozens of witnesses.

“There were numerous witnesses; we got 20 to 30, possibly 40 people attending, so we’re interviewing them at this point and trying to get all the eyewitnesses accounted for,” said Perrier.

THE SUSPECTS

Perrier says witnesses told them Caleb Andrews assaulted the victim and then shot him.

Three other suspects, Allen Brown, Charli Alexander, and Owen Ewing, have also been arrested.

They are being accused of accessory to murder.

Caleb Andrews

Allen Brown

Owen Ewing

WHAT HAPPENED

Perrier says the shooting happened after a group of people who might not have been invited to the party showed up.

“Situations like this, no one expects to have a party and something like this transpire,” said Perrier. “Unfortunately, in the world we’re in, this is difficult times, and it’s a very tragic situation.”

Perrier says there could be more arrests in connection with this case.

WHAT’S NEXT

“The last 24 hours, we’ve interviewed numerous people, continuing through today, and will continue through tomorrow,” said Perrier. “There’s many local eyewitnesses. That’s kind of what’s happened here. You have a local group of people that facilitated a party, then you have outside people that come in and attended the party.”

The Sheriff is asking anyone with any information, especially any pictures and videos, to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.
