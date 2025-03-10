MetroLink Tulsa to hold public meetings on proposed service changes

MetroLink Tulsa is hosting public meetings March 10-12 to review proposed service changes and gather community feedback.

Sunday, March 9th 2025, 8:50 pm

By: News On 6


The updates, set to take effect Sunday, April 13, would impact routes 201, 490 and 112, including schedule and routing adjustments.

MetroLink Tulsa says community input is encouraged to help shape transit services to better meet riders' needs.

The meeting schedule can be seen below:

March 10th – Denver Avenue Station, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

March 11th – Virtual Zoom Meeting, 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. (Zoom link: HERE)

March 12th – Midtown Memorial Station, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

