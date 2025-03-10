Missing Endangered Advisory: 15-year-old Rosita Barclay

Sunday, March 9th 2025, 9:32 pm
The Tulsa Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for 15-year-old Rosita Barclay.
Police say Barclay is four feet eight inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police, she was last seen at around 10 p.m. Friday near East 72nd Street and South 69th Street East Avenue.
Police say Barclay has mild intellectual disabilities, anxiety and depression.
Police say anyone with information on Barclay's location should call 911 or 918-596-9222.
