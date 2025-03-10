How sports equipment donations are impacting young athletes in Tulsa

The Tulsa Area United Way partnered with the Tulsa Sports Commission to collect nearly 1,000 pieces of sports equipment for local nonprofits, ensuring young athletes have the gear they need to participate in sports.

By: Jayden Brannon

To celebrate 100 years of service, the Tulsa Area United Way is giving back to the community. TAUW partnered with the Tulsa Sports Commission to collect nearly 1,000 pieces of sporting equipment to donate to nonprofits to make sure kids and families have the gear they need to play.

What was the purpose of the sporting equipment drive in Tulsa?

The Tulsa Area United Way, in partnership with the Tulsa Sports Commission, organized a city-wide sports equipment drive to collect both new and gently used sports gear.

Nearly 1,000 pieces of equipment were donated to local nonprofits to help young athletes access the gear they need to participate in sports.

What types of equipment were collected during the drive?

The drive collected a wide variety of sporting goods, including baseball bats, soccer balls, safety equipment, and more.

These donations were aimed at helping young athletes have the proper equipment to enjoy different sports.

Which nonprofits benefited from the donations?

The donations were distributed to three local nonprofits: KIPP Public Charter Schools, Palmer, and the YMCA of Greater Tulsa.

Why is this donation important?

Joel Koester from the Tulsa Sports Commission explained that athletics can be expensive, and not every family can afford the necessary gear.

This drive, even with some used items, provides high-quality equipment that helps build students’ confidence and allows them to play sports without the financial burden.

How will these donations impact students at KIPP Public Charter Schools?

The football, track, and soccer coach at KIPP Tulsa, Terence Carr, shared that the donations are opening doors for students to try new sports they may not have played before.

Carr says some families at KIPP Tulsa are unable to afford expensive sporting gear, so this donation allows students to become more involved in athletics.

The new gear will help KIPP Tulsa to also start new sports programs, and having access to the proper equipment gives the school a "jump start" to develop these programs.

With the donation, students now have the opportunity to enjoy an activity outside of their regular studies, and many are now able to become “student-athletes,” as Coach Carr put it.

Can people still donate sporting equipment?

Yes, people interested in donating sporting equipment can reach out to the Tulsa Area United Way and the Tulsa Sports Commission to find out how they can donate.

You can learn more about the Tulsa Area United Ways Centennial Celebrations at Centennial.TAUW.org.