Outdoor Pics With Tess: Levi's love for fishing

By: Tess Maune

Seven-year-old Levi Wyatt is proving that age is just a number when it comes to fishing.

Levi, who picked up his love for the sport from his neighbors Deverett and Danny, recently reeled in a big bass at a local pond. The young angler often begs his neighbors to take him along on their fishing trips, and they are always happy to oblige.

Thanks to their guidance, Levi landed an impressive catch, showcasing both his skill and enthusiasm for the sport.

Great job, Levi—and kudos to Deverett and Danny for passing their passion for fishing on to the next generation.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you’d like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.