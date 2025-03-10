Free rabies vaccination clinic offered in Tulsa after confirmed case in dog

Tulsa Animal Services is offering a free rabies vaccination clinic at Turner Park this week for dog owners in select zip codes after a confirmed rabies case in a dog from Cherokee County.

By: Autumn Bracey

Tulsa dog owners in select zip codes can take part in a free rabies vaccination clinic this week following a confirmed rabies case in a dog.

The infected dog was transported from a wilderness area in Cherokee County to Tulsa. Rabies is rare in domestic animals in the area, but it remains a serious concern, according to Tulsa Animal Services.

Colton Jones with Tulsa Animal Services said Oklahoma typically sees only two to three confirmed rabies cases annually. Officials are investigating how the dog contracted the virus, including possible contact with wildlife. Bats and skunks are the primary carriers of rabies in Oklahoma.

"Rabies is nearly always deadly in animals," Jones said. "It really is a neurological disease. If you notice your pet acting strangely, we urge you to take them to your vet and have it examined."

In this case, the infected dog had to be euthanized.

To help prevent further cases, Tulsa Animal Services is hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic at Turner Park on Tuesday, March 11 for residents in the affected zip codes: 74110, 74104, and 74112, where the dog was found.