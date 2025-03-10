Tulsa’s Gathering Place showcases Oklahoma’s largest cherry blossom collection

Gathering Place in Tulsa, home to Oklahoma's largest cherry blossom collection, anticipates full bloom between March 20-23, with various activities planned for visitors.

By: Alyssa Miller

Gathering Place is home to the largest collection of cherry blossoms in Oklahoma, with more than 70 trees and an educational exhibit highlighting their cultural significance. The trees, which are native to Asia, are starting to bud in the Tulsa park. It is the first stage of six in the blooming process.

Peak Bloom Timing

Gathering Place horticulturists look at factors like temperature, wind, and rain to predict when its cherry blossoms could reach full bloom. Marketing & Communications Manager Sydney Brown said, "This whole process could take anywhere from 2 to 3 weeks and so our horticulture team, based on the weather, is expecting the full bloom will be March 20-23."

Once fully bloomed, she said the flowers can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. Much of the cherry blossom trees are planted in the Chapman Adventure Playground.

Cherry Blossom Exhibit

Visitors to the park can explore an exhibit inside ONEOK Boathouse dedicated to learning more about cherry blossoms. "Their origins really started in Japan, and in the early 1900s, came to the United States," Brown said. "We walk through that history, we talk about our Gathering Place collection, the cultural significance of the cherry blossom, and how to identify the blossoms from other spring flowers."

The exhibit also includes interactive elements such as sending cherry blossom-themed postcards to loved ones anywhere in the world and designing a cherry blossom for the community tree.

Brown said, "We have a community cherry tree this spring where we are encouraging people to decorate a blossom that represents something they are excited for in 2025, since cherry blossoms are a sign of renewal and the start of a new year."

Visit the Park

Gathering Place has announced new park hours for spring. Those times are:

Williams Lodge & ONEOK Boathouse: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Playground: daylight hours Sports courts, skate park, and pump track: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pickleball court: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Redbud Cafe: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Patio: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gathering Place is at 2650 S John Williams Way in Tulsa. The cherry blossoms are just one of the park's 400 species of plants. To plan your next visit, click here.