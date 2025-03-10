Tulsa’s Gathering Place showcases Oklahoma’s largest cherry blossom collection

Monday, March 10th 2025, 10:47 am
Gathering Place is home to the largest collection of cherry blossoms in Oklahoma, with more than 70 trees and an educational exhibit highlighting their cultural significance. The trees, which are native to Asia, are starting to bud in the Tulsa park. It is the first stage of six in the blooming process.
Peak Bloom Timing
Gathering Place horticulturists look at factors like temperature, wind, and rain to predict when its cherry blossoms could reach full bloom. Marketing & Communications Manager Sydney Brown said, "This whole process could take anywhere from 2 to 3 weeks and so our horticulture team, based on the weather, is expecting the full bloom will be March 20-23."
Once fully bloomed, she said the flowers can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. Much of the cherry blossom trees are planted in the Chapman Adventure Playground.
Cherry Blossom Exhibit
Visitors to the park can explore an exhibit inside ONEOK Boathouse dedicated to learning more about cherry blossoms. "Their origins really started in Japan, and in the early 1900s, came to the United States," Brown said. "We walk through that history, we talk about our Gathering Place collection, the cultural significance of the cherry blossom, and how to identify the blossoms from other spring flowers."
The exhibit also includes interactive elements such as sending cherry blossom-themed postcards to loved ones anywhere in the world and designing a cherry blossom for the community tree.
Brown said, "We have a community cherry tree this spring where we are encouraging people to decorate a blossom that represents something they are excited for in 2025, since cherry blossoms are a sign of renewal and the start of a new year."
Visit the Park
Gathering Place has announced new park hours for spring. Those times are:
Gathering Place is at 2650 S John Williams Way in Tulsa. The cherry blossoms are just one of the park's 400 species of plants. To plan your next visit, click here.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
