Tulsa Zoo gives first look at new dinosaur exhibit

The Tulsa Zoo is showing off its new exhibit, which takes guests through an immersive area full of different dinosaurs and creatures from prehistoric eras.

By: Tyler Whitehead

The Tulsa Zoo gave News On 6 a first-hand look at its Zoorassic World: Frozen in Time exhibit on Monday.

When does the exhibit open?

The exhibit fully opens to the public Saturday, March 15.

It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets will cost an additional $6 on top of the zoo's general admission.

Zoo members get in for $5, and kids two and under are free.

What does the Zoorassic World exhibit feature?

The Tulsa Zoo promises guests a journey through time, which features 30 life-sized animatronics.

This includes dinosaurs from the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, along with giant creatures from the Ice Age.

"Guests have the opportunity to see some of their favorites like Triceratops, Stegosaurus and of course Tyrannosaurus rex. And they get introduced to some new ones like the Mamenchisaurus that you see behind me that has a 30-foot-long neck as well as the Acrocanthosaurus, which is the state dinosaur of Oklahoma," Patrick Weisz, vice president of guest experience at the Tulsa Zoo.

Kids will also get the chance to dig for fossils.

How long is the exhibit at the zoo?

The exhibit will stay at the zoo until Labor Day, but the zoo said it tries to bring it back every few years so new generations get to experience it.

