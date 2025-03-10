Catoosa power outage impacts more than 2,000 customers

Roughly 2,000 customers in the Catoosa area are without power Monday afternoon thanks to a large outage.

By: David Prock

Roughly 2,000 customers in the Catoosa area are without power Monday afternoon thanks to a large outage.

A PSO Outage map shows that the outage covers a large area from just north of I-44 up to near Verdigris.

Catoosa Public Schools is among those impacted by the outage. The district sent a message out to parents saying they are working to help resolve the issue.

"Attention Parents and Families, We are currently experiencing a district-wide power outage. Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue. Please be patient, and stay tuned for further updates as we receive more information," posted the district on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.