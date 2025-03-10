Catoosa power outage impacts more than 2,000 customers

Roughly 2,000 customers in the Catoosa area are without power Monday afternoon thanks to a large outage.

Monday, March 10th 2025, 1:39 pm

By: David Prock


CATOOSA, Okla, -

Roughly 2,000 customers in the Catoosa area are without power Monday afternoon thanks to a large outage.

A PSO Outage map shows that the outage covers a large area from just north of I-44 up to near Verdigris.

Catoosa Public Schools is among those impacted by the outage. The district sent a message out to parents saying they are working to help resolve the issue.

"Attention Parents and Families, We are currently experiencing a district-wide power outage. Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue. Please be patient, and stay tuned for further updates as we receive more information," posted the district on Facebook.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

  1. PSO Outage Map
  2. OG&E Outage Map
  3. VVEC Outage Map
  4. Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
  5. Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)


This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 10th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 11th, 2025

March 10th, 2025

March 10th, 2025

March 10th, 2025