4-year-old Pryor boy battles rare parasitic brain infection: How his Community is stepping up

People are coming together to rally behind the family of a Pryor boy with a rare infection caused by a parasite called Baylisascaris. The family is hoping to raise money to help with future surgeries.

The CDC says fewer than 25 people in the U.S. have had the disease.

Ryder Barnes’s family describes him as the happiest kid, who loves to hug everyone in sight and say they are going to do whatever they can to give him the best life he can have.

RYDER’S STORY

Alycia and Colten Barnes noticed their son started getting sick fast when he was 17 months old.

"He stopped being able to hold his head up, he couldn't make eye contact, he was basically just like lying there,” said Alycia Barnes.

Doctors diagnosed Ryder Barnes with a brain injury caused by a parasite called Baylisascaris.

"We still don't know how he actually got it, but an infectious disease doctor there told us that raccoons can actually pass parasites, viruses, bacteria in the dirt for up to two years without a host,” said Alycia Barnes. “So if one just soils in the ground next to you and they are sick. It can transmit to humans."

Ryder Barnes has been in and out of the hospital ever since.

"He's starting to make really good gains, he's starting to say a few words, he's walking now,” said Alycia Barnes. “He's joyful, he's happy, he's in a really good spot right now."

Colten and Alycia Barnes rely on their faith and love to carry Ryder and their family through this time.

"They can either make your faith or break your existence,” said Colten Barnes. “It's been one of those things that's really solidified our faith and fortitude, and it's helped us as a family to grow stronger."

"He's the happiest little boy,” said Alycia Barnes. “Honestly, the biggest gift from God. It's been a rollercoaster, but he has changed our family for the better."

BAYLISASCARIS BASICS

The Baylisascaris infection is caused by a roundworm in raccoons, according to the CDC.

Experts say the roundworm can infect people and other animals, including dogs.

The CDC says some of the symptoms of this type of infection include nausea, tiredness, liver enlargement, loss of coordination, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of muscle control, blindness, and coma.

It says people can become infected by this by eating infectious eggs, and most infections are common in children, who are more likely to accidentally eat dirt or animal waste.

The CDC says fewer than 25 cases of Baylisascaris disease have been documented in the U.S.

Experts say if you are concerned you have this disease, be sure to contact your healthcare provider.

For more information from medical experts, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/baylisascaris/about/index.html

CHARITY GOLF FUNDRAISER

The Barnes family is holding a charity golf fundraiser to help raise money for Ryder’s upcoming surgeries.

The tournament is on Friday, March 28th at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in Claremore.

The start time is 10:00 a.m.

DONATING TO THE CAUSE

You can donate to Ryder’s upcoming surgeries HERE.