Q&A: TCSO's Edward Squad has the most women in the department's history

TCSO's Edward Squad currently has the most female deputies it's ever had, and the five women work together on one shift.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s Edward Squad currently has the highest number of female deputies in the department’s history. The five women work together on one shift. News On 6 asked two of them, Kyra Lacey and Angelica Casarrubias, questions about their work.

Q: What’s it like to be a part of this squad in a traditionally male-dominated career?

A: "In the beginning, when I first started, I feel like all I saw was male deputies, and then as time went on, there was just more and more females and then coming to this shift, it's been great having all the females out here,” Lacey said.

Q: How did your earlier experience of working as a detention officer shape your career?

A: “There was not a lot of females when I started when I was 18,” Casarrubias said. “On patrol, there was one female, maybe two. When I became certified, I looked at that female and she was like a role model, that's who I looked up to, that's who I strived to be, and then I got lucky, and she became my field training officer. So, when I was learning how to be a deputy, she was one of the ones teaching me. That was surreal; that was a full circle moment."

Q: Why are you passionate about your job in law enforcement?

A: “It brings some comfort that I am able to be that person for people during a time where they need help,” Casarrubias said. “That's why I look forward to coming to work is helping people and solving problems and just being able to figure out the solutions to some of these things that people are going through."

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news