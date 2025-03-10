Man found dead in Wagoner County, Tulsa Police investigating

Monday, March 10th 2025, 5:25 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A homicide investigation is underway in Wagoner County after a man was found dead Monday morning near Porter.

The Tulsa Police Department said it was notified of the body around 8 a.m., along with a vehicle that was burned nearby. Police believe the man and vehicle are connected to a missing person case out of Tulsa.

TPD said detectives are investigating this as a homicide, and there is currently no suspect information.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

