The City of Broken Arrow is one of many reminding people to register their storm shelters ahead of tornado season.

The city says having your shelter registered allows first responders to know to check if people are trapped inside.

Below are links to register for some cities in Green Country:

Broken Arrow

Tulsa

Jenks

Bixby

What should I have in my storm shelter?