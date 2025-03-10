Man arrested, accused of hit-and-run near 21st and Garnett

Tulsa Police arrested Marco Manriquez on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after they said he hit a pedestrian with his car and drove off on Tuesday.

Monday, March 10th 2025, 5:13 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is arrested and accused of a hit-and-run by Tulsa Police.

The Tulsa Police Department said the victim told officers he was walking in a parking lot near 21st and Garnett when Marco Manriquez hit him with his car and took off.

TPD said its Analysis and Real Time Information Center (SRTIC) helped officers track down Manriquez and arrest him.

Police shared photos showing Manriquez's cracked windshield from the impact.

He is in custody accused of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.
