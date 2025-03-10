Most Wanted Monday: Michelle Bluford

This week's Most Wanted Monday suspect is Michelle Bluford.

By: News On 6

U.S. Marshals are asking for help in tracking down this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.

Investigators said Michelle Bluford has a warrant in Tulsa County for assaulting an officer and a warrant in Pawnee County for armed robbery.

Bluford was last seen in the Tulsa area. If you know where she is, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or go to www.usmarshals.gov/tips