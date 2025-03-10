Most Wanted Monday: Michelle Bluford

Monday, March 10th 2025, 5:36 pm
U.S. Marshals are asking for help in tracking down this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.
Investigators said Michelle Bluford has a warrant in Tulsa County for assaulting an officer and a warrant in Pawnee County for armed robbery.
Bluford was last seen in the Tulsa area. If you know where she is, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or go to www.usmarshals.gov/tips
