Most Wanted Monday: Michelle Bluford

This week's Most Wanted Monday suspect is Michelle Bluford.

Monday, March 10th 2025, 5:36 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

U.S. Marshals are asking for help in tracking down this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.

Investigators said Michelle Bluford has a warrant in Tulsa County for assaulting an officer and a warrant in Pawnee County for armed robbery.

Bluford was last seen in the Tulsa area. If you know where she is, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or go to www.usmarshals.gov/tips
