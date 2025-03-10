4 ways DOGE-OK is cutting government waste in Oklahoma

Monday, March 10th 2025, 6:05 pm
Governor Kevin Stitt is pushing forward with DOGE OK, an initiative aimed at identifying and eliminating government inefficiencies and waste. The program, first announced in his State of the State address, is projected to save Oklahoma approximately $818,000 through targeted cost-cutting measures.
1. State Agency Purchase Audits
A new software system is being implemented to audit state agency purchases, preventing what officials call "rogue purchasing." Additionally, the OMES procurement team is being reduced from 12 to 6 full-time employees, saving the state nearly $360,000.
2. Eliminating State-Issued Cell Phones
More than 300 state-issued cell phones have already been cut, with plans to eliminate more. This move is expected to save $217,000.
3. Energy Efficiency Projects
OMES recently received a $42,000 rebate for completing a lighting retrofit project, with plans to replicate similar upgrades across other state agencies to reduce energy costs further.
4. Automated Mowing at the Capitol
The state has invested in automated mowers, similar to Roomba vacuum cleaners, to maintain the Capitol grounds. By eliminating the need for contract employees, this switch is expected to save $200,000 annually.
Governor Stitt emphasized that these initiatives are about creating a more efficient government while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly.
"By making this data easily available, we’re empowering citizens and leaders to drive smarter, leaner, and more responsible government," Stitt said.
