4 ways DOGE-OK is cutting government waste in Oklahoma

Governor Kevin Stitt’s DOGE OK initiative is implementing four cost-saving measures—auditing state purchases, eliminating state-issued cell phones, improving energy efficiency, and using automated mowers—to save Oklahoma taxpayers $818,000.

By: Haley Weger

Governor Kevin Stitt is pushing forward with DOGE OK, an initiative aimed at identifying and eliminating government inefficiencies and waste. The program, first announced in his State of the State address, is projected to save Oklahoma approximately $818,000 through targeted cost-cutting measures.

Key Areas of Savings

1. State Agency Purchase Audits

A new software system is being implemented to audit state agency purchases, preventing what officials call "rogue purchasing." Additionally, the OMES procurement team is being reduced from 12 to 6 full-time employees, saving the state nearly $360,000.

2. Eliminating State-Issued Cell Phones

More than 300 state-issued cell phones have already been cut, with plans to eliminate more. This move is expected to save $217,000.

3. Energy Efficiency Projects

OMES recently received a $42,000 rebate for completing a lighting retrofit project, with plans to replicate similar upgrades across other state agencies to reduce energy costs further.

4. Automated Mowing at the Capitol

The state has invested in automated mowers, similar to Roomba vacuum cleaners, to maintain the Capitol grounds. By eliminating the need for contract employees, this switch is expected to save $200,000 annually.

Governor Stitt’s Vision

Governor Stitt emphasized that these initiatives are about creating a more efficient government while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly.

"By making this data easily available, we’re empowering citizens and leaders to drive smarter, leaner, and more responsible government," Stitt said.