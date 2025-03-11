Muskogee police officers on administrative leave after officer involved shooting with homicide suspect

Two Muskogee police officers are on administrative leave after shooting a man who police say was wanted in two separate shootings and also fired several shots at officers.

Monday, March 10th 2025, 7:09 pm

By: Eden Jones


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

Police say 26-year-old Aaron O'Neal Wilson's crime spree left two people dead and another injured. Police are still investigating what the connection was between Wilson and the victims as well as the two different scenes.

Here's a timeline of March 8th:

5:54 p.m. - Muskogee County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting at Five Star Recycling in Oktaha

Police say Aaron Wilson was responsible for a shooting at Five Star Recycling in Oktaha, where two women had been shot. Deputies say one of the women died. The other was treated for her injuries and released. 

6:09 p.m. - Officers respond to shooting at 24th and Topeka in Muskogee

When officers arrived, they found Rolando McConnell with gunshot wounds. EMS transported him to St. Francis Muskogee, where he later died. 

Police Chase Ensues

Law enforcement quickly realized the suspect's vehicle was a match for both crime scenes. 

After the second shooting, law enforcement spotted Wilson's vehicle and got into a pursuit with him. 

Officer Involved Shooting at Arrowhead Mall

Police say Wilson fired several shots at the officers during the pursuit and once he stopped, got out and fired even more shots, so 2 Muskogee Police Department officers returned fire. Wilson was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. 
Eden Jones
Eden Jones

Eden Jones started as a Multimedia Journalist for News On 6 in June 2023. She came to Tulsa after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media. 

