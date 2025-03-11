25-year-old arrested, accused of sexual abuse on child by Hominy Police

A 25-year-old man is arrested and accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl by Hominy Police.

By: Drake Johnson

Hominy Police arrest a 25-year-old man they say sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say the victim was at a sleepover when she woke up to William Robertson touching her and wouldn't stop, even though she told him to do so several times.

Investigators say Robertson said the victim made him do it.

Investigators say he's also charged with strangling his girlfriend and breaking her nose after she says she confronted him about texting a minor.



