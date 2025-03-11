'They're used to winning, they play for March:' Oklahoma Wesleyan prepares for its 12th-straight NAIA National Tournament

Oklahoma Wesleyan will face Mid-America Christian in the 1st round on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Sioux Center, IA.

By: Scott Pfeil

It's been more than a decade since Oklahoma Wesleyan has missed the NAIA National Tournament. As the Eagles prepare for their 12th straight appearance in the Big Dance, they say there have been 3 keys to this sustained run of success: playing without fear, playing with passion and playing for a higher purpose.

"We represent Christ. We put him first and we have one goal of giving him glory," says head coach Donnie Bostwick. "Our team has done that with the best of our ability and all our hearts. And that success comes from that."

Oklahoma Wesleyan head coach Donnie Bostwick has seen plenty of that success during his time in Bartlesville. With a 23-7 record and a regular season conference title under their belts, the Eagles now have their eyes set on a bigger prize...another red banner.

"They're used to winning, they play for March. This is a second season," says Bostwick. "We try and put that banner up every year. The goal...it's not just a conference championship. Can we get it done this year? Can we climb to the top of the mountain in March and be that last team standing? We don't take it for granted, it's not easy to do this."

One of those players Bostwick will be counting on is senior center Jaden Lietzke. The Owasso native is making his fifth trip to the national tournament and says the team expects to be in this situation every season.

"It's really important to us as a program and what we do and what we're about," says Lietzke. "It's kind of expected from us, honestly."

The Eagles haven't played a game since March first; that was a three-point loss to Bethel in the second round of the conference tournament. That loss snapped Oklahoma Wesleyan's 14-game winning streak but provided a spark heading into the national tournament.

"A little humble pie wasn't bad for us. No, we don't want to lose, but losing a one-possession game to those guys, we're hoping that will be a motivator," says Bostwick. "You know you want to turn everything for your good and use everything for motivation. It's left a little grit in our teeth."

The Eagles will face a familiar name in the opening game of the national tournament: Mid-America Christian out of Oklahoma City.

"We have to go all the way to Iowa to play another Oklahoma team, which is ironic," says Bostwick. "We just like to say something like, you have to get through the Red Sea to get where you're going to the promised land. This year, Kansas City goes through Iowa."

The Eagles beat the Evangels by 18 in the second round of last year's tournament before their season ended five days later against Central Baptist in the Sweet 16.

"We didn't make it as far as we wanted to, but that also showed us how much better we need to be to take that next step," says Lietzke. "So it showed us a lot of what we need to do this year."

As the Eagles continue their last-minute preparations before that seven-hour bus ride to Iowa, coach Bostwick's message to his team is a simple one..

"I just think you enjoy every second of it. Slow the game down. I tell my guys to really enjoy this time. Fun is overcoming adversity and pure joy. You can't worry about losing. You've just got to go play and just trust God no matter what the results."

Tipoff for that opening game against MACU is set for Friday at 1:30 in Sioux Center, Iowa.