A Broken Arrow man is convicted of sexually abusing a teen girl that he knew over several months by a Wagoner County jury

By: News On 6

-

A Broken Arrow man is convicted of sexually abusing a teen girl that he knew over several months by a Wagoner County jury

Investigators say they found several pictures and videos of the victim on Thomas Steele's phone after she came forward.

They say Steele admitted to molesting the victim. The jury found him guilty and recommended he go to prison for 60 years.

A judge will sentence him at a later date.