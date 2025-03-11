2 Tulsa men sentenced for buying, selling of illegal drugs on dark web

A federal judge sentenced two Tulsans for buying illegal drugs from China and selling them on the dark web.

By: Drake Johnson

A federal judge sentenced two Tulsans for buying illegal drugs from China and selling them on the dark web.

Investigators say Aaron Thomas and Darren Means shipped in hundreds of pounds of drugs from China and mailed them out to people without a prescription in exchange for cryptocurrency.

They say law enforcement officers seized more than 270 pounds of 21 different drugs when they searched Means and Thomas's home.

Investigators say they also found a pill-making device and misleading drug labels.

Thomas was sentenced to more than six years in prison. Means pleaded guilty and got three years of probation.