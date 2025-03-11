OU Rugby player dies after altercation, police conducting ‘death investigation’

Norman Police are investigating the death of Joe Pal, a University of Oklahoma rugby player and National Guard member, who died five days after being hospitalized following a physical altercation near campus; no arrests have been made.

By: Chloe Abbott

Norman Police are investigating the death of Joe Pal, a University of Oklahoma rugby player and National Guard member, who died Friday—five days after he was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Image Provided By: Pal's Family

Investigation Underway

Norman Police said Pal was assaulted on March 2. Police found Pal in a parking lot near a popular college hangout near Boyd Street and Classen.

“We first received information [in] regards to this incident via the 911 call,” said Sarah Schettler with the Norman Police Department.

Pal, 23, had been badly injured.

“They located an adult male that had injuries consistent with some form of a physical altercation or assault,” said Schettler.

Pal was rushed to the hospital where friends say he underwent emergency brain surgery.

Beloved friend honored by family, friends, hospital staff

Despite life-saving efforts, Pal died Friday but not before friends, family, and hospital staff gathered for his honor walk.

In his final act of heroism, Pal’s organs were donated, according to his friends.

Following Pal’s death, The University of Oklahoma Rugby issued a statement to Facebook that said in part "Joe, your passion, strength and spirit will never be forgotten. Rest in Power."

Police have not made any arrests, several people involved

Police are turning to surveillance video and the public to help piece together a timeline.

“What's really missing in the timeline in the investigation is determining what happened that led up to the final altercation. To date, we have not been able to find any video that captures what happened in this moment,” said Schettler.

Police said several people, who were unknown to the victim, were involved and are cooperating with the investigation.

“The parties that were there were unknown to this individual, so they did not know each other prior to whatever occurred there,” said Schettler.

Publicly, police have not formally identified the investigation into Pal’s death as a homicide.

But off-camera, Pal's friends told News 9 there's no question, he was murdered.

GoFundMe

Pal is described by his friends as an American hero, a gifted athlete, and ideal teammate.

To help his family with medical expenses, click here.

If you have any information or video related to the case, contact Norman Police.