Q&A: Parents Bill of Rights fails to pass at TPS board meeting

The Tulsa School Board rejected the parents' bills of rights at its meeting Monday night. News On 6's Sam Carrico was at the meeting and spoke to people both for and against it.

By: Sam Carrico

-

The Tulsa School Board rejected the parents' bills of rights at its meeting Monday night.

News On 6's Sam Carrico was at the meeting and spoke to people both for and against it.

Q: What does the Parents Bill of Rights do?

It gives parents rights regarding their child's education, health, and records and the right for parents to object to certain types of instruction. It says the district must disclose to the student's parent or guardian information regarding changes to the student's health, social, or physiological development.

Q: Why is this happening?

Superintendent Ebony Johnson emphasized during Monday's meeting that this is a state requirement and there's a penalty if the district doesn't comply.

Q: What do people in favor say?

Cherry Anjorin has grandkids currently enrolled in Tulsa Public Schools. She did not speak at the meeting Monday but supports the measure because she believes it will improve transparency between parents and teachers.

"Teachers should disclose things to their parents so they can know how to deal with their child when they get home," Anjorin said.

Q: What are people against the measure saying?

Ricky Martin attended Tulsa Public Schools as a kid. He's worried the measure could make home life unsafe for LGBT students who have not already come out to their family.

"That's a private conversation," Martin said. "And that conversation that takes place between a student and ​teachers, if it's disclosed to the parent, that could destroy that kid's life. We've got a lot of parents out there that do not understand that gay people actually exist. That being said, it's paramount that they don't do this."

Q: What's next?

The next regular TPS board meeting is March 24th. The agenda for the meeting is released on the Friday before.