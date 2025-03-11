TikTok impacts business growth and jobs across Oklahoma, study finds

A new economic impact study by Oxford Economics, in partnership with TikTok, highlights the role of the popular social media app in Oklahoma's local economy, particularly benefiting small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

By: Jeromee Scot

A new economic impact study by Oxford Economics, in partnership with TikTok, highlights the impact the app has on Oklahoma businesses and local economic growth. Here's a snapshot of the platform's significance across the state:

$200 million: Amount contributed to Oklahoma's GDP in 2023 through TikTok marketing by small-to-mid-sized businesses. 40,000 jobs in Oklahoma directly or indirectly benefited from TikTok business accounts in 2024. 75% of Oklahoma businesses reported increased sales after promoting products on TikTok. 67% of Oklahoma SMBs said they completely sold out of a product after featuring it on TikTok. 67% of businesses in Oklahoma gained new investments through interactions on the app. 66% of Oklahoma SMBs hired employees they initially found or interacted with on TikTok. 63% of businesses say TikTok helps them connect with diverse communities otherwise unreachable. 57% of Oklahoma businesses stated TikTok marketing is essential for maintaining competitiveness. 64% of all businesses nationwide believe a TikTok ban would negatively impact their growth and job creation.

The study, conducted between December 2024 and January 2025 by Oxford Economics, surveyed 2,750 SMBs nationwide, including 60 in Oklahoma.

The research found that in 2023 alone, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) using TikTok contributed an estimated $200 million to Oklahoma's GDP, generating about $39 million in federal, state, and local tax revenue.

The impact on job creation is also substantial, with approximately 40,000 Oklahoma jobs benefiting directly or indirectly from TikTok business accounts as of 2024. About two-thirds (66%) of SMBs surveyed in the state hired employees they first connected with through TikTok.

Sales growth is another key benefit highlighted by the study. 75% of SMBs reported increased sales after promoting products on the platform, and 67% even experienced selling out of at least one product directly tied to their TikTok promotions.

Additionally, TikTok helps Oklahoma businesses broaden their reach, with 63% stating the platform enabled them to connect with diverse communities that would otherwise be unreachable.

However, businesses express concerns over ongoing debates around potential restrictions on the app. Nationally, nearly two-thirds (64%) of businesses warned that a TikTok ban would negatively affect their growth potential and limit their ability to create new jobs.

TikTok's parent company ByteDance is facing an April 5 deadline to sell ownership or face a ban in the United States. President Trump postponed the original TikTok ban on his first day in office and said he would be open to extending it again if necessary.

You can read the full report below: