Outdoor Pics With Tess: Eagle eye capture

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Tuesday, March 11th 2025, 5:23 am

By: Tess Maune


A casual Saturday drive through Osage County turned into a breathtaking wildlife encounter for Alan McGuckin and his parents.

McGuckin was out with his family when his mother spotted two eagles perched high in a post oak tree.

Anticipating they would take flight, McGuckin had his camera ready—and he captured the perfect shot.

Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as a reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012.

