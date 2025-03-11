Outdoor Pics With Tess: Eagle eye capture

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

A casual Saturday drive through Osage County turned into a breathtaking wildlife encounter for Alan McGuckin and his parents.

McGuckin was out with his family when his mother spotted two eagles perched high in a post oak tree.

Anticipating they would take flight, McGuckin had his camera ready—and he captured the perfect shot.

