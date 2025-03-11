Outdoor Pics With Tess: Eagle eye capture

Tuesday, March 11th 2025, 5:23 am
A casual Saturday drive through Osage County turned into a breathtaking wildlife encounter for Alan McGuckin and his parents.
McGuckin was out with his family when his mother spotted two eagles perched high in a post oak tree.
Anticipating they would take flight, McGuckin had his camera ready—and he captured the perfect shot.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor photo you'd like to share, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
