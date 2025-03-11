Donkey basketball game to raise money for Hominy High School

Hominy High School is hosting a non-traditional basketball game Tuesday night where all the players on the court will be riding real, live donkeys. The game is a fundraiser for the Class of 2027.

By: Alyssa Miller

The class of 2027 is hosting a non-traditional basketball game at Hominy High School on Tuesday night where all the players on the court will be riding real, live donkeys. The game is a fundraiser for the sophomores prom fund.

Donkey Basketball

The company, Dairyland Donkey Ball, travels to 23 states including Oklahoma as part of a fundraising program. The donkeys play three different sports, but basketball is one of the most popular. Each show is 1 1/2 hours long and all of the players on the donkeys are local. "Probably the most famous is actually Coach Christian, he is our football coach," said Hominy High School principal, Amy Funkhouser. "We also have Bart Perrier, the current Osage County Sheriff and his son that will be riding, they are the team captains. We will also have some Hominy police officers, some of the firefighters as well as students."

The rules of donkey basketball include:

When passing the ball between players, both must be mounted on a donkey Players must be mounted to shoot, steal the ball, or block passes and shots The ball cannot be held longer than 15 seconds

Hominy High Game

The donkey basketball game at Hominy High School will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11. It will be played in the high school gym at 611 N Eastern Ave. in Hominy.

"Donkeys by definition are stubborn and when you are trying to ride your donkey from one end to the other, they will stop for no reason and either dump you off or just will not go anymore," said Funkhouser. "You have to try to make it move again, try to get back on, and it is just so funny for everybody."

Tickets are $9 in advance and can be purchased here until 6 p.m. If there is space available, tickets will also be sold at the door for $13.

Fundraising Effort

Hominy High School is putting on the donkey basketball game to raise money for the Class of 2027. Junior, Aidan Dickson, said he signed up to play because ticket sales will go toward next year's prom fund. "I wanted to help out my sophomore class, the class of 2027, because they will be supporting my senior prom and I would love to have my senior prom be the best there ever was."