Tulsa Boys Home looking for more mentors with "Heroes of Hope" program

The Tulsa Boys Home, a residential treatment facility that has supported boys from troubled backgrounds for over a century, is launching the "Heroes of Hope" initiative to provide one-on-one mentorship and is seeking volunteers to help bring healing and hope to the 62 boys in its care.

By: Jayden Brannon

For more than 100 years, the Tulsa Boys Home has been helping what they call some of the most broken boys on the planet. Now it's launching an initiative called "Heroes of Hope" to help with one-on-one mentorship to bring healing and hope to the boys who live there.

What is the Tulsa Boys Home?

The Tulsa Boys Home has been supporting boys in the community for over 100 years. Originally founded as an orphanage, it's now a residential treatment facility. The organization helps boys from troubled backgrounds, offering them a safe space and guidance as they work through their challenges. The Tulsa Boys Home campus houses 62 boys, many of whom are in Department of Human Services (DHS) custody.

What is the "Heroes of Hope" initiative?

"Heroes of Hope" is a new program launched by the Tulsa Boys Home to provide every boy with a one-on-one mentor. The goal is to offer each boy personalized support to help bring them healing and hope. The program focuses on community involvement and aims to make sure the boys receive the care and attention they need to thrive.

Why does the Tulsa Boys Home need mentors?

Currently, the Tulsa Boys Home has only about eight or nine mentors, which is not enough given the 62 boys they serve. Executive Director Gregg Conway says they've looked at the impact of one-on-one mentoring for at-risk youth, and says there are several benefits. "The goal is, we need 62 heroes of hope to help our guys heal and give them a sense of hope that they can have a positive future that they had lost hope for a long, long time ago," said Conway. The Tulsa Boys Home is looking for more volunteers to help meet the need, with the goal of providing every boy with a dedicated mentor.

What does being a mentor look like?

Conway says being a mentor takes a minimum of about an hour a week, "mostly what we need are people that have a little bit of time, like about an hour a week would be probably the minimum, you know, but an hour a week of consistent, you know, interaction with one of these guys is all that it takes." He says the first phase of being a mentor involves staying on campus with the boys and spending time with them there. He says the second phase of mentorship allows volunteers to take the boys off campus to participate in activities.

How can people help with the "Heroes of Hope" program?