Heller Theatre Company brings 2 new works to the stage in March

Heller Theatre Company will present two original plays, "The Reunion" by Alex Isaak and "Wilson Bledsoe’s Return" by David Blakely, March 14-16 at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, exploring themes of friendship, loss, and family conflict.

By: Brooke Cox

Heller Theatre Company will debut two compelling new plays, The Reunion and Wilson Bledsoe's Return, March 14-16 at the Lynn Riggs Theatre at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. The performances will showcase the works of local playwrights Alex Isaak and David Blakely, two voices deeply rooted in the Tulsa community.

The Reunion Explores Friendship and Tension

The Reunion, written by Alex Isaak, tells the story of five former sorority sisters reuniting after years apart under tragic circumstances. The play unfolds as Jess, Jordan, Erin, Faith, and Reagan come together after learning disturbing news about their dear friend, Allison. The reunion brings buried tensions to the surface, making it impossible to ignore past conflicts. Isaak’s deeply personal inspiration for the play comes from the passing of her dear friend and sorority sister, Hope.

Wilson Bledsoe’s Return Delves Into Family Conflict

In contrast, Wilson Bledsoe’s Return by David Blakely explores the strained relationship between father and sons. Truman Bledsoe welcomes back his estranged son, Wilson, to his ranch. Tensions between Wilson and his brother, Jefferson, threaten to unravel the fragile family dynamic, made worse by a critical truth Truman feels compelled to reveal. Inspired by his own experiences, Blakely wrote the play as a tribute to his sons.

Performances and Location Details

The two plays will be performed at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, located at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, on March 14-15 at 7 p.m. and March 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through Heller Theatre’s website.

Meet the Playwrights

Alex Isaak is a seasoned writer and director who has recently turned her creative focus to playwriting. She has been acting since the age of 13, and her debut play, Puddle, premiered at Heller Theatre’s Second Sunday Serials program in 2024. Isaak is also involved with Tulsa Shakespeare Company, where she serves on the board.

David Blakely, a playwright, director, and actor, is well-known in the Tulsa theatre community. His full-length plays include The Light Fantastic and adaptations of Frankenstein and Enemy of the People. Blakely is an emeritus playwright-in-residence at Heller Theatre and a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Why Theatre Matters

Both playwrights share a deep appreciation for the impact of theatre on the community. Isaak emphasized the importance of theatre in connecting people, particularly in a post-pandemic world where many are seeking ways to meet others outside of work.

"From the perspective of a young professional, it helps connect people and build community organically," Isaak said. "It’s very difficult, especially after the pandemic, for young adults to make friends outside of work and find those third spaces. Community theatre is a great way to meet the people who live in your neighborhood and feel grounded in a place. Additionally, research studies show participation in the arts does wonders for your mental health."

"Theatre tells the stories we need to learn, to communicate, to grow," Blakely added, "Theatre is the only art that tells stories to us with people in the same room sharing the same stories."

Connect with Heller Theatre

For more information about the upcoming performances, visit the Heller Theatre Company website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.