Tulsa Aims for Functional Zero Homelessness: Mayor Nichols Outlines Strategy

Mayor Monroe Nichols aims for 'Functional Zero homelessness' in Tulsa by 2030, implementing strategies like increasing shelter capacity and forming a coalition on eviction mitigation.

By: David Prock

Mayor Monroe Nichols announced his administration's strategy to achieve "Functional Zero homelessness" by 2030.

"When I say Functional Zero homelessness, I mean reaching the point that by 2030 homelessness in Tulsa is rare, brief, and non-recurring," said Nichols "That essentially means we've ended chronic homelessness in our community."

Nichols believes Tulsa can significantly reduce homelessness and provide meaningful support to vulnerable populations by coordinating existing city staff, nonprofit partners, and tribal organizations. The plan builds on recommendations from the 3h Task Force and represents a comprehensive, compassionate approach to addressing homelessness in the community.

To achieve his goal the Mayor, and city officials outlined four key initiatives to address the city's homeless crisis.

Key Goals:

◾ Establish a coordinated Encampment Decommissioning Team

◾ Create a formalized Winter Weather Shelter

◾ Increase citywide shelter capacity

◾ Launch a Mayor's Coalition on Eviction Mitigation which will address eviction challenges by working with landlords and tenant resource centers





Specific Action Plans:

Nichols said that the city plans to develop a city-wide approach to clearing homeless encampments that prioritizes compassionate relocation and shelter placement. They are also planning to open a dedicated winter shelter from November through March to provide safe housing during extreme cold.

Nichols clarified that separately from the winter weather shelter the city is planning to create a low-barrier shelter to provide comprehensive social services.

Target Outcome:

Nichols is optimistic about the 2030 timeline saying the city could reach it sooner.

"I guarantee you, this goal of reaching functional zero by 2030 is not only achievable, it is my belief that it is achievable even before we reach the year 2030," said Nichols "It's not just about what it looks like. It's about the compassion that we have to make sure our neighbors aren't sleeping outside."