Tulsa warehouse burns down, firefighters narrowly escape collapse

Firefighters responded to a significant building fire in Tulsa, near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road.

By: Eden Jones

-

It was a close call for firefighters when they escaped a burning building seconds before it collapsed. The fire started near Pine and Sheridan in northeast Tulsa late Tuesday morning.

Smoke for Miles

Plumes of black smoke filled the sky after a fire started near Pine and Sheridan in Tulsa. The smoke could be seen for miles, prompting waves of phone calls. Firefighters got to this warehouse that was engulfed in flames.

A Close Call

After entering the building, the District Chief with Tulsa Fire Department made the decision to pull his team out. Within 20 seconds, the whole roof collapsed.

Finding a Cause

Andy Little with TFD says because the building collapsed, it’s going to be harder to figure out what caused the fire. Little says several people who called 911 say there may have been homeless people living in the building. But firefighters haven't been able to confirm that.