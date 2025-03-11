Watch: Mark Daigneault after Thunder loss to Denver

Nuggets beat Thunder, season series ends tied at 2-all, with the teams splitting the games at each venue.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Mark Daigneault on the loss to Denver: Yeah, credit them. They played really well. I thought they did a good job of freeing up Murray early in game in the first half. I thought their attacks were really good. And then they delivered on some shots. mean, they stepped into shots with confidence and made us pay when we over helped or when we left them open. So they did a good job there. But certainly, it doesn't come down to just that. I thought we had to be a lot sharper on that end of the floor to give ourselves a chance to win. And even when you take away some of the three's they made, the amount of points we gave up on stuff that we could control and that's within our game plan was too many on a night like tonight. Related: Jokic has 35 points and 18 rebounds to lead Nuggets past West-leading Thunder 140-127 Denver slowing OKC down: Yeah, mean, in the second half especially, I thought they slowed us down a little bit in the first half, but we stabilized pretty well. had 73 points at halftime, or 71. I thought they threw us off rhythm with the zone trapping thing that they did with SGA. They were able to limit his attempts. And I did think that threw us off rhythm. I gotta get to the drawing board on that. I mean, that's certainly not something we've seen out of them very much, if at all. I don't think we've ever seen that of them. Seen very little of that generally, but that's a new thing. We gotta add to the whiteboard, come up with some solutions, be better the next time somebody tries it. But never an excuse in terms of the defensive performance. It's not like we scored 95 points tonight. We gave up way too many points. Chet playing back-to-back: Yeah, I mean, he's been really good. He's a really impactful player, and he's still working himself back. I don't know if that specifically contributed to missing a couple of shots tonight, but he's still a very impactful player, and he's still building back. Like I've said, we're trying to evaluate him week to week. He's trending up week to week. He's done a great job. We're certainly happy to have him back. He's been very impactful since he's been back, so he's doing a good job.