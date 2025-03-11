Seventh grade social studies class learns about global cultures

A seventh grade social studies class at Monte Cassino is exploring new cultures through cooking.

By: Ryan Gillin

A seventh-grade social studies class at Monte Cassino uniquely explores new cultures through cooking. Instead of using textbooks, the students headed to the kitchen to learn about Korean cuisine.

Making Kimchi with Chef Josh Lankford

The students learned how to make kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish, under the guidance of Chef Josh Lankford. Lankford, who is from Oklahoma, has a special connection to Korea because his mother is from Seoul. Through his job, Taher, Lankford was able to travel to Korea to learn more about the culture and cuisine. He’s now sharing that with students across Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas.

"When I took this trip to Korea, I felt like it was near and dear to my heart,” Lankford said. “So, I was raised on different types of food than barbeque, chicken fried steak, potatoes, or mac and cheese; we had them every once in a while, but I was raised on Korean culture type foods."

Cultural Connection Through Cooking

For the students, making kimchi provided a hands-on opportunity to connect with a culture they may not have experienced before. Seventh-grader Diya Menon found the activity particularly meaningful.

"I thought it was very unique and very special and just a very unique way to make something,” Menon said. “It was very connected to their culture and I really enjoyed making it because I am Asian, so I felt connected in a way to the cooking and how to make it."

Kimchi Recipe

Lankford shared this recipe with the students.

INGREDIENTS:

A head of Napa Cabbage Minced Ginger Minced Garlic Salt Sugar Gochugaru (Korean Chili Powder) Sesame Oil Sesame Seeds Fish Sauce

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Cut the cabbage and cover it in salt to draw out as much water as possible. Rinse and drain the cabbage then set aside for 2 hours. Put on gloves to protect your hands from the spicy ingredients. In a bowl, mix the ginger, garlic, sugar, salt, gochugaru, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and fish sauce. Gently squeeze any remaining water from the cabbage and add it to the spice mixture. Mix thoroughly. Enjoy, or pack it in a jar to ferment.





