Tiger Woods ruptures Achilles tendon one month before 2025 Masters

By: CBS Sports

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg.

Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open last summer, and now, his status for the 2025 Masters is in doubt as the first major championship of the season fast approaches.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods posted. "This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.

"'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken. I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

Tiger had originally committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational, the tournament he hosts annually, at Torrey Pines but ultimately withdrew three days later citing he was not ready to return to golf following the passing of his mother, Kultida. Woods did join the CBS Sports broadcast that Sunday before presenting tournament winner Ludvig Åberg with the Genesis Invitational trophy following his victory.

While Woods has not competed on the PGA Tour since the final major championship of last season, he has been in the spotlight thanks to his simulator golf league, TGL including last week when his Jupiter Links Golf Club wrapped up its regular season.