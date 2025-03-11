Green Country travelers react after Southwest Airlines announces it will start charging for bags in May

Travelers flying Southwest Airlines at Tulsa International Airport say they were surprised to hear the airline will start charging for bags and others say they know the business has to stay afloat.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Green Country travelers are reacting after Southwest Airlines announced it will start charging customers for their luggage.

This applies to flights booked on or after May 28th, 2025.

PASSENGER REACTION

Some Southwest customers like Amy Synar were surprised to hear the news from the airline Tuesday.

She says she had to get on a plane to Illinois this week after her dad passed.

"Knowing that I was able to take a big bag with me was a big deal,” said Synar. “Oftentimes, whenever I've traveled like that before, I've had to pay extra for an extra bag."

She says this could be something she considers when she books with the airline in the future.

"I really do try to look at all the different options available for me,” said Synar. “Price is always something important of course, and how many layovers will I have to have. I would prefer to take a direct flight. But I'm in a position where I have to be very mindful of what I'm paying."

Some customers like Gary Blevins can see where the business is coming from.

"Well, they're entrepreneurs,” said Blevins. “They got to make money. It's what makes the world go around."

He’s waiting to see how the announcement will play out.

"If it helps them as a company still be here for everybody, I understand,” said Blevins. “If it doesn't, I understand."

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Southwest Airlines says starting with flights booked on or after May 28th, two free checked bags will only be given to A-List Preferred Members and customers traveling on Business Select tickets.

People who are A-List Members and Southwest credit card holders can get one free checked bag.

People who don’t apply for either of those will have to pay the baggage fees.

Southwest also says it will be adding more rewards points on the more expensive tickets and fewer points on the less expensive tickets.