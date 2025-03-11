Victim identified, suspect in custody in connection to Muskogee County shooting

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a shooting at a recycling center on March 8.

The sheriff's office says Amie Maxwell was shot and killed by Aaron Wilson-Bogar over the weekend at the Five Star Recycling Center in Oktaha.

Deputies say another woman was shot, but she was treated by EMS and released.

Police say he is also a suspect in the shooting and killing of Rolando McConnell a short time later in the city of Muskogee.

Two Muskogee police officers are on administrative leave after shooting Wilson-Bogar, who police say was wanted in two separate shootings and also fired several shots at officers.

Police say 26-year-old Wilson-Bogar's crime spree left two people dead and another injured. Police are still investigating what the connection was between Wilson-Bogar and the victims as well as the two different scenes.

Here's a timeline of March 8th:

5:54 p.m. - Muskogee County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting at Five Star Recycling in Oktaha

Police say Aaron Wilson-Bogar was responsible for a shooting at Five Star Recycling in Oktaha, where two women had been shot. Deputies say one of the women died. The other was treated for her injuries and released.

6:09 p.m. - Officers respond to shooting at 24th and Topeka in Muskogee

When officers arrived, they found Rolando McConnell with gunshot wounds. EMS transported him to St. Francis Muskogee, where he later died.

Police Chase Ensues

Law enforcement quickly realized the suspect's vehicle was a match for both crime scenes.

After the second shooting, law enforcement spotted Wilson's vehicle and got into a pursuit with him.

Officer Involved Shooting at Arrowhead Mall

Police say Wilson-Bogar fired several shots at the officers during the pursuit and once he stopped, got out and fired even more shots, so 2 Muskogee Police Department officers returned fire. Wilson was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.