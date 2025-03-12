Terlton grass fire impacts residents, leading to evacuations

Residents in the small town of Tarleton were forced to evacuate Tuesday night as a wildfire threatened homes, officials said.

By: News On 6

Authorities have begun allowing local traffic through, but officials are urging those near hot spots to find alternative shelter for the night.

"They came in and said the fire was getting closer," said Robert Walker, a resident who evacuated. "I hope my home will be all right. I won't know until I get back down there."

Walker said his first instinct was to defend his property. "The first thing you want to do is get a water hose and start spraying your roof down," he said. "You want to save your house if you can."

David Greenlee, another resident, initially hesitated to leave but changed his mind as conditions worsened. "When I started smelling more than just wood burning—when it smelled like houses burning—I decided to leave, too," he said.

A Pawnee County Sheriff's deputy said the fire spread quickly after jumping fire tracks, leading to the evacuation order. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, though parts of it remain in a nearby pasture, making access difficult.

Greenlee urged residents to take precautions to prevent future fires. "We need people in this area to clean up debris around their homes and get rid of fire hazards," he said.

Authorities are allowing local traffic back into Tarleton but are asking non-residents to stay away so first responders can continue their efforts.

Emergency officials in Pawnee County are urging residents of Terlton to evacuate as a large grass fire threatens the area.

Authorities are directing evacuees to Highway 48 and Rural Drive Road, according to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the fire jumped the railroad tracks and is spreading through an extensive pasture, making it difficult to contain.

Local officials expressed concern that the fire could reach a nearby marijuana grow operation. The sheriff’s office is asking residents to leave immediately and urging others to avoid the area for safety reasons.

5:23 p.m. - Emergency management says the fire is still out of control. They have several departments working on the fire. The evacuation order still stands.

6:21 p.m. - County emergency management says they are getting more firefighters to help and to swap out with those who have been fighting the fire all afternoon. The fire is still active and they are working to get it under control.

The Jennings Fire Department has also issued an evacuation order for residents on the northwest side of town due to a fire on Tuesday.